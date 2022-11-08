Poem of the Day: Phil Klay selects ‘An Irish Airman Foresees His Death’

For the second day of a week of war poetry inandamp;nbsp;The New York Sun, guest editor Phil Klay writes:

I memorized “An Irish Airman Foresees His Death” during Marine Corps training, shivering in the Quantico woods . . . and I passed it on to a fellow officer, born in Ireland, who after the Basic School was heading on to become an airman himself. This poem is, first and foremost, beautiful — easy to memorize and a pleasure to recite, as with so much ofandamp;nbsp;the work of William Butler Yeats (1865–1939).



The poem is a kindred spirit to another poem I memorized in those woods,andamp;nbsp; Tennyson’s “Ulysses,” andamp;nbsp;though with a darker, or at least more muted, register. Tennyson clearly admires the old soldier who, having “drunk delight of battle” feels unsatisfied with a life a peace, leaving to his son the (lesser, the poem cannot help but imply) labor of “by slow prudence to make mild / A rugged people, and thro’ soft degrees / Subdue them to the useful and the good.”

Yeats approaches that same drive with less gusto. We don’t really know how to feel about this airman who fights not because of political conviction or patriotism or duty or moral impulse, but who simply says: “A lonely impulse of delight / Drove to this tumult in the clouds.”



Yeats’s speaker is not heroic; he just seems honest about a drive for exploration, for intense experience unmoored from purpose or morals. “Why did we go to war?” asked Vietnam veteran Gustav Hasford. “They’ve been trying to figure that out since Hitler was a corporal. We were young, and the young love to travel.”

An Irish Airman Foresees His Death

by William Butler Yeats



I know that I shall meet my fateandamp;nbsp;

Somewhere among the clouds above;andamp;nbsp;

Those that I fight I do not hate,andamp;nbsp;

Those that I guard I do not love;andamp;nbsp;

My country is Kiltartan Cross,andamp;nbsp;

My countrymen Kiltartan’s poor,andamp;nbsp;

No likely end could bring them lossandamp;nbsp;

Or leave them happier than before.andamp;nbsp;

Nor law, nor duty bade me fight,andamp;nbsp;

Nor public men, nor cheering crowds,andamp;nbsp;

A lonely impulse of delightandamp;nbsp;

Drove to this tumult in the clouds;andamp;nbsp;

I balanced all, brought all to mind,andamp;nbsp;

The years to come seemed waste of breath,andamp;nbsp;

A waste of breath the years behindandamp;nbsp;

In balance with this life, this death.

