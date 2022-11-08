Read full article on original website
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile
Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
How often most couples fight and the benefits of getting into an argument, according to therapists
Avoiding a hostile disagreement is sometimes as simple as saying "I'm feeling frustrated" rather than "You're making me mad."
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common
Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase
This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
