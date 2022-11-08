ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Power outage reported downtown, affects Town Rome polling location

By John Druckenmiller
 4 days ago
Traditional yard signs were in short supply this campaign season until the final days. The road into the Rome Civic Center, where two city precincts vote, was filled with islands of signs on Tuesday. John Druckenmiller

A power outage knocked out power to the Town Rome polling location at the Rome Civic Center for a short time. Floyd County Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey said no voting was affected and generators are on the way to the location in case they're needed.

The power outage, according to the Georgia Power outage map is affecting 118 customers including portions of Turner McCall. Several traffic lights in the area have been affected.

