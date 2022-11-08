ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Election Day 2022: Hottest House Races In NJ

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTdeo_0j3F3f6y00
Mikie Sherrill and Paul DeGroot. Photo Credit: Mikie Sherrill/Paul DeGroot, Candidate for US Congress- CD11 (Facebook photos)

Polls are open for the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All 12 of New Jersey's seats in the US House of Representatives are contested, and Republicans are hoping to win back the four seats flipped in the 2018 midterms. If the 435-member House flips to Republican control, that is considered a "referendum" on Joe Biden's first-term problems as president.

Here's a rundown of the key races in New Jersey.

3rd Congressional District: Andy Kim (D) has held the position since being elected in 2018, and is up against Bob Healey Jr. (R), who works as an executive at his family's yacht-building company, and is a former yoga instructor and punk rocker. A new congressional map of the 3rd district taking effect in 2023 will have the district lose all Ocean County towns, but gain several across Burlington, Mercer, and Monmouth counties.

5th Congressional District: Josh Gottheimer (D) is up against Frank Pallotta (R) for the second time, after beating him by just 7.6 percent in 2020. If he wins, this will be Gottheimer's fourth House term, flipping the seat to blue. The 5th district includes all of Bergen County, along with parts of Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties.

7th Congressional District: This is one of the most closely-watched races across the US, as Tom Malinowski (D) is going for a rematch with Tom Kean, Jr. (R — who almost beat him in 2020.) The 7th district includes all of Hunterdon, along with parts of Morris, Essex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties.

11th Congressional District: Former helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor Mikie Sherrill (D) flipped the district for the first time since 1982. She's up against Paul DeGroot (R), who spent 25 years working for the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Both candidates are focusing on abortion rights, with DeGroot having expressed he is pro-choice, and supports neither the Congressional ban nor legalization of it, according to InsiderNJ. In an interview with the Daily Record, Sherrill said she believes "the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor."

Below is the complete list of candidates vying for seats in the Garden State's 12 districts (* denotes incumbent):

District 1:

  • Claire Gustafson (R)
  • Donald Norcross (D) *
  • Allen Cannon
  • Isaiah Fletcher
  • Patricia Kline

District 2:

  • Tim Alexander (D)
  • Jeff Van Drew (R)*
  • Michael Gallo
  • Anthony Sanchez

District 3:

  • Bob Healey Jr. (R)
  • Andy Kim (D)*
  • Christopher Russomanno
  • Gregory Sobocinski

District 4:

  • Matthew Jenkins (D)
  • Christopher Smith (R)*
  • Pam Daniels
  • David Schmidt
  • Hank Schroeder

District 5:

  • Josh Gottheimer (D)*
  • Frank Pallotta (R)
  • Trevor Ferrigno
  • Jeremy Marcus
  • Louis Vellucci

District 6:

  • Susan Kiley (R)
  • Frank Pallone (D)*
  • Eric Antisell
  • Tara Fisher
  • Inder Soni

District 7:

  • Thomas Kean Jr. (R)
  • Tom Malinowski (D)*

District 8:

  • Marcos Arroyo (R)
  • Robert Menendez (D)
  • David Cook
  • Dan Delaney
  • Joanne Kuniansky
  • Pablo Olivera

District 9:

  • Bill Pascrell (D)*
  • Billy Prempeh (R)
  • Sean Armstrong
  • Lea Sherman

District 10:

  • Donald Payne Jr. (D)*
  • David Pinckney (R)
  • Cleaned Childress
  • Cynthia Johnson
  • Kendal Ludden

District 11:

  • Paul DeGroot (R)
  • Mikie Sherrill (D)*
  • Joseph Biasco

District 12:

  • Darius Mayfield (R)
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)*
  • Lynn Genrich

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital

Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Small Jersey Shore Sandwich Shop Has Big Plans

A popular Jersey Shore sandwich shop is opening another location. Hoagitos, which translates to "small hoagie," will be coming to Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant, next to Last Wave Brewing Co. According to a report in NJ Advance Media, more locations could be on the horizon. The company expanded to...
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Convenience Store Robber Gets Prison Time For Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy In Baltimore

Federal officials say that a serial convenience store robber in Maryland will spend more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm to further his drug trade. Baltimore resident Billy Wesson, 20, has been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced..
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Services Set For Zoey McClain, Beloved Woman Killed In North Jersey Crash Caused By Deer At 19

Funeral services have been set for Zoey Covello McClain, the beloved 19-year-old woman who was killed after a deer caused a two-car crash in North Jersey over the weekend. A Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Route 94 when it struck a deer and veered into the northbound lanes near milepost 15.1 in Fredon, fatally striking Zoey, who was in the passenger’s seat of a Honda Civic, just after 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Crash During Central Jersey Police Chase

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash that occurred during a police chase, authorities said. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the crash on Route 9 south in Old Bridge after a Marlboro police officer attempted to stop a vehicle at 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
403K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy