West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
Bob Huggins Has Finally Found His Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s unclear whether the 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will be competitive in the Big 12 Conference or if it’s an NCAA Tournament team, but what’s certain is that this is a Bob Huggins’ team. This team is...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Why I Believe Shane Lyons’ Days Are Numbered at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, the contract extension and raise that Shane Lyons, the director of athletics at West Virginia, gave to head coach Neal Brown following the 2020 season will haunt him forever. At the time, Brown was 11-11 and was coming off a...
WVU Unveils Special Uniform for Oklahoma Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Mountaineers will be wearing their special blue helmets with the West Virginia state outline, and the American Flag filled in the outline. Along with that, West Virginia will...
How to watch OU vs. West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are back on the road for the second-to-last time this season, heading to Morgantown, W.V., to do battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers. They’ve won each of the nine meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference and lead the all-time series 11-2. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest vs. the ‘Eers.
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
The Dragons slay the Knights in round one of WVSSAC playoffs
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated. These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7. The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County. Cameron […]
Restaurant Road Trip: Mason Jar BBQ & More
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get some homemade barbeque food, look no further than one of Fairmont’s newest restaurants, Mason Jar BBQ & More.
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
West Virginia man allegedly forces driver at knifepoint and drives him 2 1/2 hours, and threatens to drown him in lake
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
