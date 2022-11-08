Read full article on original website
Honor those that fought for freedom this weekend in St. Joseph
St. Joseph residents will have an opportunity to honor those that have served our country this weekend as the annual Veteran’s Day parade returns. St. Joseph Veterans Committee Chairman Paul Gatewood says this year’s parade will actually be held on Saturday, the day after Veteran’s Day. “We...
Missouri woman hospitalized after SUV accident
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by Kim M. Brewer, 65, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Route B five miles east of Cainsville. The SUV traveled off...
Missouri woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew A. Hull, 40, Troutville, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at Osborn. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 Ford Escape driven...
Hear the stories of “A Band of Brothers” at Missouri Western
You may have watched the HBO series or read the book “Band of Brothers”, but tonight you have a chance to hear stories from someone closely involved. Missouri Western Director of Military and Veteran Services Chelsey Clark has invited George Luz Jr to Missouri Western. Clark says Luz’s...
St. Joseph man sentenced for meth, heroin trafficking
KANSAS CITY — A St. Joseph, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine and heroin to distribute and illegally possessing firearms, according to the United State’s Attorney. Matthew J. Crossfield, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in...
Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
