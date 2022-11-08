Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO