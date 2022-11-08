Read full article on original website
Toby Keith Performs For First Time Since Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
This week, Toby Keith stepped on a stage for the first time since revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis. The performance occurred at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Ky., and according to those who attended the event, he sang onstage for an hour. It was his first performance in one year, and his first since revealing his diagnosis of stomach cancer.
fox56news.com
Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards
Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner …. A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky
Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
theshelbyreport.com
AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors
Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
Watch: Mark Stoops Addresses Media for Final Time Ahead of Vanderbilt
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following practice on Thursday as the Wildcats prepare for an early afternoon matchup against Vanderbilt this weekend. Stoops touched on the health of linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, playing in the cold, the emergence of ...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct
The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
Kentucky Wildfire Has One County Under Emergency Declaration
Kentucky’s Estill County is currently under a state emergency after a wildfire burns hundreds of acres of land. According to LEX18, the county is now under a local state of emergency. It was declared by the county’s judge executive. This was done after a wildfire caused significant damage to hundreds of acres in the area. Estill County Fire Chief, Derrick Muncie, told the media outlet, “They’re doing helicopter drops all morning, they are calling for another helicopter, and we’ve got crews on top of the mountain and down here below doing structure protection.”
Flu, RSV and strep are forcing more Kentucky school districts to close
Just days into November, 25 districts have had to shut down in-person learning due to illness among students and staff.
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
