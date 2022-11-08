ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards

Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner …. A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky

Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
MAYSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
theshelbyreport.com

AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors

Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct

The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Kentucky Wildfire Has One County Under Emergency Declaration

Kentucky’s Estill County is currently under a state emergency after a wildfire burns hundreds of acres of land. According to LEX18, the county is now under a local state of emergency. It was declared by the county’s judge executive. This was done after a wildfire caused significant damage to hundreds of acres in the area. Estill County Fire Chief, Derrick Muncie, told the media outlet, “They’re doing helicopter drops all morning, they are calling for another helicopter, and we’ve got crews on top of the mountain and down here below doing structure protection.”
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY

