Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
FUV - Free Report) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.6% over the past week. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Paypal (PYPL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53%
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $86.80, gaining 3.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $133.06 indicates a 53.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Cheers Soft Inflation Data: 5 Growth Picks
For the most part of this year, the U.S. stock market has been bleeding owing to stubbornly high inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. Consumer spending slowed down because of a hawkish Fed, and consequently, economic growth was disrupted. However, signs of inflation cooling down in...
Zacks.com
Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
ACET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1187 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock?
ELF - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $17.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Options
JAZZ - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Zacks.com
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Scale Higher
Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals. Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Innoviva (INVA) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VEEV - Free Report) closed at $191.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.08%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based...
Zacks.com
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing...
Zacks.com
Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BPOSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Chipotle (CMG) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com
Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Lennar (LEN) Moves 12.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
LEN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $88.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. Lennar...
Zacks.com
Cintas (CTAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTAS - Free Report) closed at $443.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company...
Zacks.com
Is American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive (AOVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
AOVIX - Free Report) . AOVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. American Century is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of AOVIX. The American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive made its debut in September of 2004 and AOVIX has managed to accumulate roughly $304.70 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Comments / 0