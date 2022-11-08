ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Empress will return for a second season on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BK8m2_0j3F35cB00
"The Empress," a period drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo via Netflix/Twitter

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the German period drama for Season 2.

The Empress explores the life of Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, or Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who lived from 1837 to 1898. Elisabeth was married to Franz Joseph I of Austria, the Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary from 1848 to 1916.

Devrim Lingau and Philip Froissant play Elisabeth and Joseph in the show.

"I am incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series. The story of Elisabeth's life is a story of the power of love, but also of the courage to be different, and of hope for a better future. And that is what we need at this time. And that's why we are very happy to be able to continue telling this exciting story," showrunner Katharina Eyssen said.

"It is wonderful to see that our very own interpretation of this popular historical figure has generated interest and enthusiasm among so many people. It shows that people want to see more of Elisabeth," Netflix vice president of content DACH Katja Hofem added.

Lingnau and Froissant will return for Season 2, along with cast members Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Almila Bagriacik and Jördis Triebel.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

