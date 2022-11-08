ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

ksro.com

Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks

Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
SANTA ROSA, CA
climaterwc.com

Alert SamTrans driver helps lost 5-year-old return home safely

An alert SamTrans driver helped a lost 5-year-old return home safely on Tuesday, according to SamTrans. Chris Tarusan noticed the child wandering the streets of Daly City and pulled his bus over. He contacted both radio control and the police to locate the child’s home. “We’re incredibly grateful to...
DALY CITY, CA
Still Unsolved

Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead

Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
MANHATTAN, NY
People

How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'

Truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with three murders On July 8, 2022, police in Stockton, Calif., found the body of 35-year-old Paul Yaw in a park just after 12:30 a.m. He had been fatally shot. "It was such a senseless killing," says his mother, Greta Bogrow. "He wasn't doing anything to anybody. He didn't even have time to defend himself." A month later, on Aug. 11, Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Debudey, the father of a teen daughter, had...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed. Investigators have obtained statements from witnesses and the incident remains under investigation, Sacramento police said. The collision caused some road closures in the area. All roads have since been reopened. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Man Seriously Injured After Street Racing Crash in Santa Rosa

A man is in serious condition following a street racing crash in Santa Rosa. The driver of an Infiniti sedan slammed into a tree after going off the road early Wednesday morning. Police say he suffered major injuries to his head and upper body after losing control while driving at 100-miles-per-hour. The man is in stable condition and is expected to survive. The other driver involved in the street race is still on the loose.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Homicide Investigated, Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle

STOCKTON – A call for a report of a stabbing in South Stockton lead to the discovery of a woman found deceased in a vehicle. Police were called Thursday morning to the area of Sikh Temple and Fourth Streets around 7:00am where they made the discovery. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa

An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
SANTA ROSA, CA

