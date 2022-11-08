Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
climaterwc.com
Alert SamTrans driver helps lost 5-year-old return home safely
An alert SamTrans driver helped a lost 5-year-old return home safely on Tuesday, according to SamTrans. Chris Tarusan noticed the child wandering the streets of Daly City and pulled his bus over. He contacted both radio control and the police to locate the child’s home. “We’re incredibly grateful to...
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead
Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'
Truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with three murders On July 8, 2022, police in Stockton, Calif., found the body of 35-year-old Paul Yaw in a park just after 12:30 a.m. He had been fatally shot. "It was such a senseless killing," says his mother, Greta Bogrow. "He wasn't doing anything to anybody. He didn't even have time to defend himself." A month later, on Aug. 11, Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Debudey, the father of a teen daughter, had...
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
Woman on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed. Investigators have obtained statements from witnesses and the incident remains under investigation, Sacramento police said. The collision caused some road closures in the area. All roads have since been reopened.
KCRA.com
'She didn't deserve to die the way she died': Family of Stockton woman stabbed asks for answers
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide where a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle. Officers went to Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street Thursday morning after police said they were called about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the woman who was declared dead at the scene.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
ksro.com
Man Seriously Injured After Street Racing Crash in Santa Rosa
A man is in serious condition following a street racing crash in Santa Rosa. The driver of an Infiniti sedan slammed into a tree after going off the road early Wednesday morning. Police say he suffered major injuries to his head and upper body after losing control while driving at 100-miles-per-hour. The man is in stable condition and is expected to survive. The other driver involved in the street race is still on the loose.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple killed in Redwood City crash leaves behind twin 7-year-old girls
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Two people killed in a Redwood City car crash over the weekend were parents of twin girls, according to family. Greg and Grace Ammen died in the collision near El Camino Real and Finger Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday. The leave behind two 7-year-old girls. "Grace...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
centralvalleytv.net
Homicide Investigated, Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle
STOCKTON – A call for a report of a stabbing in South Stockton lead to the discovery of a woman found deceased in a vehicle. Police were called Thursday morning to the area of Sikh Temple and Fourth Streets around 7:00am where they made the discovery. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ksro.com
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
