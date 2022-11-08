Read full article on original website
Republicans sweep regional legislative races
Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats. in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry. won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District,. defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised. of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway,...
Several northwest Missouri counties receive funding for higher internet speeds
Federal funds have been provided across northwest Missouri to help in the mission of getting everyone high speed internet. USDA Rural Development has given 58-million dollars over four different broadband companies to provide high speed internet to rural areas. USDA Rural Development Missouri director Kyle Wilkens says at USDA they...
St. Joseph man sentenced for meth, heroin trafficking
KANSAS CITY — A St. Joseph, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine and heroin to distribute and illegally possessing firearms, according to the United State’s Attorney. Matthew J. Crossfield, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in...
Honor those that fought for freedom this weekend in St. Joseph
St. Joseph residents will have an opportunity to honor those that have served our country this weekend as the annual Veteran’s Day parade returns. St. Joseph Veterans Committee Chairman Paul Gatewood says this year’s parade will actually be held on Saturday, the day after Veteran’s Day. “We...
Hear the stories of “A Band of Brothers” at Missouri Western
You may have watched the HBO series or read the book “Band of Brothers”, but tonight you have a chance to hear stories from someone closely involved. Missouri Western Director of Military and Veteran Services Chelsey Clark has invited George Luz Jr to Missouri Western. Clark says Luz’s...
