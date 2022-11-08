Man Charged With Reckless Burning Following Structure Fire in Centralia on Sunday Asserts Innocence

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Thefts From Businesses; Catalytic Converter Taken; Recovered Vehicle
• Injuries were reported from a two-vehicle collision in the 200 block of West Main Street just after 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 9. • A three-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and southbound Interstate 5 just after 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Theft. • Just before...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Man Arrested With Drugs Could Be Victim — Chronicle Needs Better Reporting
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Chronicle reported that Centralia law enforcement officers arrested a man near mile marker 80 on Interstate 5. He was driving a vehicle loaded with some 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl powder and some 340,000 fentanyl pills. This pro-law enforcement reporting...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened near the unincorporated village of Cora at around 2 p.m. Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck moving east when he attempted to pass...
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
Auto theft task force leads to 15 recovered stolen vehicles, five arrests
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) took the lead in a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles and arrest thieves in the Fife area of Pierce County. In total, 15 vehicles were recovered and five arrests were made. Along with the stolen vehicles, officers also recovered drugs during...
KOMO News
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
KOMO News
Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree
A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
Chronicle
Drug Runners Connected to Cartel Sentenced to Prison; Lewis County Among Areas Where Group Operated
Two men who served as drug runners for a Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) drug trafficking organization were sentenced to prison Tuesday following an extensive wiretap investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. In sentencing 28-year-old Armando Fierro-Ponce to eight years in prison, U.S. District Judge John...
q13fox.com
Darcus Allen: Judge declares mistrial for getaway driver after 2009 murder of four Lakewood cops
A judge declared a mistrial for the second time against Darcus Allen, the getaway driver for the man who killed four Lakewood Police officers in a coffee shop in 2009. Allen's attorney asked for the case to be dismissed on Thursday as jury deliberations continued. The state then asked the judge to declare a mistrial or have the jury continue deliberating.
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Chronicle
Dog Court: How Lewis County Dogs Came to Have a Quasi-Justice System
Editor’s Note: A two-part series titled “Dog Court” will detail the history and proceedings of Lewis County’s Dangerous Animal Designation Board. In the summer of 2021, Roselie Gus, 67, of Chehalis, met a man online. The two went to a car show, had lunch and enjoyed...
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
q13fox.com
'Ghost bike' stolen from Parkland memorial for teen cyclist returned from scrap yard
PARKLAND, Wash. - A "ghost bike" that was at a memorial for a Parkland teen cyclist, who was struck and killed while crossing the street, has been stolen. In July, investigators say a driver went through the crosswalk at State Route 7 and 134th Street South and hit 13-year-old Michael Weilert on his bike. He died at the scene.
