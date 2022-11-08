Read full article on original website
OU-West Virginia: Live game thread
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Once again, the Sooners will look to avoid losing multiple games in a row. Once again, they'll look to become bowl eligible, with a second try after failing last weekend against Baylor. But even with so much success over the years, this isn't exactly completely unknown...
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
How to watch OU vs. West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are back on the road for the second-to-last time this season, heading to Morgantown, W.V., to do battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers. They’ve won each of the nine meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference and lead the all-time series 11-2. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest vs. the ‘Eers.
Live updates: WVU vs. Pitt - Final
PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry in tonight's 7 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center. It's the second straight season and the fifth time in six years the two have played after taking a break for five years. The two met at least once every season from 1917-18 to 2011-12. The Mountaineers have won five in a row in the series, which is the longest streak since a nine-game streak from 1964-68. The Mountaineers also won four in a row from 1976-77 when coach Bob Huggins attended WVU. In addition, WVU has won three in a row at the Petersen Events Center with victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that.
WVU dunks Pitt to extend success against rival and its conference
In addition, WVU has won four in a row at the Petersen Events Center following victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that. The series paused once the Panthers headed to the ACC and WVU to the Big 12, but the success against Pitt is part of WVU's success against the ACC. The Mountaineers have won 10 of 11 and 23 of 28.
How long could Bob Huggins be coaching for WVU?
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to him to get to 1,000 wins. Given where he sits currently (917), that would require a few more years of coaching the Mountaineers to get to that point. So, the natural follow up is - how long could Huggins coach? He addressed both of those topics in the video above.
No. 4 Kentucky beats Duquesne to clinch first 2-0 start since 2019
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats are now 2-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season as it defeated the Duquesne Dukes 77-52 at Rupp Arena Friday. Kentucky is now 3-0 all-time against the Dukes, joining 1982 and 2016 victories. "By the middle of this season, we will say we...
