Kentucky’s Estill County is currently under a state emergency after a wildfire burns hundreds of acres of land. According to LEX18, the county is now under a local state of emergency. It was declared by the county’s judge executive. This was done after a wildfire caused significant damage to hundreds of acres in the area. Estill County Fire Chief, Derrick Muncie, told the media outlet, “They’re doing helicopter drops all morning, they are calling for another helicopter, and we’ve got crews on top of the mountain and down here below doing structure protection.”

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO