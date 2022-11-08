Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Estill County Wildfires Contained by Emergency Management Crews
Emergency Management crews have announced that both Estill County wildfires are now completely contained. The Pitts fire was contained Wednesday night and the Chamberlain fire was contained Thursday Morning. Ronnie Riddle. Director of Estill County Emergency Management said crews had more manpower and resources to contain the Chamberlain fire once...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
wymt.com
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
wymt.com
Fire departments gather for live fire training using ‘car prop’
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Fire Commission’s State Fire Rescue Training was held in several counties throughout the Big Sandy this week with their “car prop” to simulate a car-engulfing fire. “A vehicle fire can be extremely dangerous,” said District 11 State Fire Rescue Training Coordinator...
Kentucky Wildfire Has One County Under Emergency Declaration
Kentucky’s Estill County is currently under a state emergency after a wildfire burns hundreds of acres of land. According to LEX18, the county is now under a local state of emergency. It was declared by the county’s judge executive. This was done after a wildfire caused significant damage to hundreds of acres in the area. Estill County Fire Chief, Derrick Muncie, told the media outlet, “They’re doing helicopter drops all morning, they are calling for another helicopter, and we’ve got crews on top of the mountain and down here below doing structure protection.”
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
wymt.com
Frigid temperatures stick around to close out the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will be your friend this week as below-average temperatures continue. We are also tracking our next weather system by Tuesday. The weather stays cold and calm overnight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans!
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
wymt.com
Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor of Jackson Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble were both re-elected on Tuesday. The two will serve the people of Jackson and Breathitt County four more years. Judge Noble said he is excited for another opportunity to continue focusing on the need...
k105.com
Two people perish in Berea house fire
Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Comments / 0