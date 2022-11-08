Read full article on original website
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo
Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan expecting twins with fianceé Johnnie Faye
Double the trouble. Zachery Ty Bryan and fiancée Johnnie Faye announced that they are expecting twins on Friday — just seven months after they welcomed their first child, Kennedy. “2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS!,” the “Home Improvement” alum wrote on Instagram alongside a video and photo of the pair’s sonogram. He also added the hashtags “#doubletrouble,” “#timetogetsnipped,” and #thebryanbunch” to the photo showing “Baby A” and “Baby B.” Fans were quick to wish Bryan their best — and warn him about life with two tots. “Welcome to the club! Congrats! It a wild ride, but definitely a fun one,” one fan...
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty. The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May. She shares the news...
Popculture
Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff
90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
