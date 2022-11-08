ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Sotheby's will auction off one of the largest, most complete, Tyrannosaurs Rex skulls ever discovered.

One of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skulls ever discovered named "Maximus" will be offered without reserve and estimated to sell for $15 to 20 million is on display at Sotheby's in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"Named 'Maximus' a title conferred upon the greatest military commanders in Ancient Rome, honoring its reputation as a hunter and fighter, the incredible skull was discovered and excavated on private land in Harding County, South Dakota, in the Hell Creek Formation," reads a statement released by Sotheby's on Tuesday.

"This T-rex fossil is an extraordinary discovery," said Sotheby's Natural History Consultant Henry Galiano, "unearthed in one of the most concentrated areas for T-rex remains, the skull retained much of its original shape and surface characteristics with even the smallest and most delicate bones intact, with an extremely high degree of scientific integrity."

In July, Sotheby's auctioned off a Gorgosaurus skeleton for $6.1 million, a move which angered some paleontologists, who are concerned about the commercialization of significant fossils.

"I'm totally disgusted, distressed an disappointed because of the far-reaching damage the loss of these specimens will have for science," Thomas Carr, a vertebrate paleontologist at Carthage College told the New York Times in July.

The Tyrannosaurs Rex skull will be auctioned on Dec. 9 and is expected to fetch between $15 and $20 million, meaning it will potentially be the most valuable fossil ever to go up for auction.

Comments / 4

Dwayne Hunt
4d ago

Private property they can do what they want with it. I wouldn't have room for it so I'd do the same thing. for 15-20 million your dam Skippy I would.

