Dog left chained to door at Armonk animal shelter

An animal rescue center in Armonk is asking for the public's help to find whomever left a dog chained to their shelter this past weekend.

Adopt-a-Dog is taking to social media to find out if anyone is looking for the dog. They say she was chained to the front door of the shelter early Saturday morning.

Adopt-a-Dog hopes she was found and turned over to them, or was stolen and then left there, and not surrendered by an owner who didn't want to keep her.

They say she's miserable in her kennel and is crying and howling.

The dog is not chipped and appears to be 7 to 9 years old.

If you have any information, give Adopt-a-Dog a call (914) 273-1674.