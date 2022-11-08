BURNED: Yearlong investigation reveals how stalled U.S. Forest Service projects expose California communities to catastrophic wildfires

Read full article on original website
California’s new solar energy rules contain major revisions
California regulators hope their proposed new solar rules will encourage people to install solar arrays and battery systems, but some observers are not convinced. The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday unveiled details of their second attempt to change how the solar marketplace is regulated. The new proposal is markedly different from the plan released last December.
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next two years, USC study finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego
It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities. ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge. “It's...
Fatal shootings: California’s bid to police its police is lagging
They were shot in lengthy standoffs or in seconds. They were shot when they stumbled toward an officer, hid behind a wall or drew a fake gun. They were shot during wellness checks, homicide investigations and traffic stops. In the last 16 months, the California Justice Department opened 25 investigations...
