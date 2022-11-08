ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BURNED: Yearlong investigation reveals how stalled U.S. Forest Service projects expose California communities to catastrophic wildfires

By Scott Rodd
KPBS
 4 days ago
KPBS

California’s new solar energy rules contain major revisions

California regulators hope their proposed new solar rules will encourage people to install solar arrays and battery systems, but some observers are not convinced. The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday unveiled details of their second attempt to change how the solar marketplace is regulated. The new proposal is markedly different from the plan released last December.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego

It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities. ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge. “It's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Fatal shootings: California’s bid to police its police is lagging

They were shot in lengthy standoffs or in seconds. They were shot when they stumbled toward an officer, hid behind a wall or drew a fake gun. They were shot during wellness checks, homicide investigations and traffic stops. In the last 16 months, the California Justice Department opened 25 investigations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

