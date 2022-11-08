Boomer says Jets need to call plays to get Elijah Moore involved

Elijah Moore didn’t give an answer to reporters about his chemistry with Zach Wilson after a loss to the Patriots on Oct. 30, citing that he doesn’t get the ball, so how could he know about any chemistry with his quarterback?

That didn’t change in Sunday’s win over the Bills, as Moore didn’t see a single target in 27 snaps, and Boomer said that needs to change.

“You gotta call plays for him,” Boomer said. “I don’t know what he does best, I’m not with him every day, but you can easily find things for him.”

The former 34 th overall pick requested a trade earlier in the season after frustrations with his targets and involvement in the New York offense, a request that wasn’t granted as the trade deadline came and went. Now, with Moore not going anywhere, Boomer wants to see the 22-year-old more involved, though he should have had more chances against New England.

“In that game against New England, there were a few times he was open,” Boomer said. “One he tried to get it to him and the ball was deflected, and the other time he was standing there wide open and he didn’t throw to him for some reason.”

