thedp.com

Five fun and easy classes to take in the spring 2023 semester

Are you still looking for classes to fill your schedule next semester? Look no further — The Daily Pennsylvanian made a list of fun classes with low difficulty ratings that are scheduled for next spring. GSWS 3400: Money, Power, Respect: Funding Social Change. Gender and Women Studies professor Roz...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Jane Robbins Mize | As an environmental scholar, I’m ashamed to represent Penn

Penn has taken a stand against divesting its $20 billion endowment from fossil fuels and reinvesting in Philadelphia schools and housing. At this year’s Homecoming football game, Penn’s private police force — the largest in the state — detained 19 students and activists from Fossil Free Penn who were demanding that the University divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in the Philadelphia community. As a Ph.D. candidate who studies environmental justice, I am ashamed to be a student at this University.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Football falls to Harvard in home finale, complicating Ivy League title chances

There was no red wave in the Pennsylvania midterm elections this week, but a Crimson wave did come to Franklin Field and wipe out the Quakers on Saturday afternoon. After a solid win against Cornell a week ago, Penn football (7-2, 4-2 Ivy) hosted Harvard (6-3, 4-2) with hopes of beating the Crimson on the way to securing a chance to compete for the Ivy​​​​ title. These hopes were promptly demolished by Harvard’s high-flying offense and dominant defense, which clobbered the Quakers by a score of 37-14.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
thedp.com

Men's soccer captures Ivy title with 3-0 rout at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — For the first time since 2013, Penn men's soccer is on top of the Ivy League. In the final game of its regular season, the Quakers traveled to Princeton needing a win or tie to capture at least a part of the Ivy title. And they did just that, defeating the Tigers in a commanding 3-0 shutout. On Saturday, goals by midfielders Isaac McGinnis and Charlie Gaffney, as well as defender Ben Do, coupled with a strong defense propelled Penn (12-2-2, 6-1 Ivy) to victory — a win that marked the Quakers' first against Princeton (6-6-4, 1-3-3)in nearly a decade.
PRINCETON, NJ

