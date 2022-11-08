PRINCETON, N.J. — For the first time since 2013, Penn men's soccer is on top of the Ivy League. In the final game of its regular season, the Quakers traveled to Princeton needing a win or tie to capture at least a part of the Ivy title. And they did just that, defeating the Tigers in a commanding 3-0 shutout. On Saturday, goals by midfielders Isaac McGinnis and Charlie Gaffney, as well as defender Ben Do, coupled with a strong defense propelled Penn (12-2-2, 6-1 Ivy) to victory — a win that marked the Quakers' first against Princeton (6-6-4, 1-3-3)in nearly a decade.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO