McPeak, Sr., Terry Russell
Terry Russell McPeak, Sr., age 67 of Austinville passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Wytheville Community Hospital. Born June 28, 1955 in Pulaski, Virginia he was the son of the late Archie McPeak and Stella McPeak Hardin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kaye McPeak, grandparents Ocie and Archie McPeak, mothers, Stella Hardin, Dorothy Thompson, uncle, Mike McPeak and sons-in-law, Kevin Smallwood and Paul Simpkins.
Thompson, Andrea Tyler
Andrea Thompson, age 90, of Floyd, VA, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Andrea was born on January 30, 1932 to Andrew and Gula Tyler in South Kortright, NY. She was one of five sisters living and working on a dairy farm in upstate New York.
Long, Gloria Faye
It is with great sadness that we announce on November 8, 2022 Gloria Faye Long of McCoy, VA, went to be with the lord. Gloria was born on June 15,1962 in Montgomery County, VA, to the late Floyd Olen Shealor and Etta Faye Smith. Gloria was a breast cancer survivor,...
Shelor, John Walton
John Walton Shelor, 93 of Radford, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Willis Cemetery with Pastor Don Smith officiating and Military Rites by the Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate...
Pugh, Margaret Matney
Margaret Matney Pugh, 98, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Radford and retired from the Radford University Bookstore. Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Douglas Pugh; her parents, Maiden William and Thelma Gertrude Matney; 2...
Hunter, Roy Ken
Roy Ken Hunter, age 85 of Dublin, widower of Jacquelyn Ann Knott Hunter, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Krrontje Center of Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Witten, Carolyn McCoy
Carolyn Joanne McCoy Witten, aged 84, of Wytheville, passed into her heavenly eternal life on Friday, November 11, 2022. Carolyn (Jo) was the daughter of Randolph “Ted” McCoy and Elizabeth “Tot” McCoy. She grew up alongside the New River in the McCoy community with her big brother R. D.
Dulaney, Leslie Dean
Leslie Dean Dulaney, 74 of Radford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Dean was born February 23, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Leslie B. Dulaney and Vera Bishop Dulaney Sale. He was also the step-son of the late Frank Sale.
Tolbert, Charles Wayne
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
Morgan, Jr., Carson Byrd
Carson Byrd “CB” Morgan, Jr., 83, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CB was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all things outdoors. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Kegley, Sr., William Martin
William Martin Kegley, Sr., 92, of Back Creek in Pulaski County, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born June 28, 1930 in Augusta County, the youngest son of the late John Rahn Kegley, Sr. and Victoria Martin Kegley. Bill was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Sidney High School...
Pennington, Aaron Kenneth
Aaron “Kenneth” Pennington of Dublin, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the age of 88. Born January 31, 1934 in Lovern, West Virginia he was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Pennington. His loving wife Evelyn Pennington, four brothers, four sisters and his grandson Andy Hoosier also preceded him in death.
Tenth Annual Hugs and Buds for Veterans
Five RSVP Volunteers and two members of the Chi Delta Alpha (XDA) Service Sorority at VT gathered on Wednesday, November 9th to assemble 65 flower arrangements for veterans. The veterans live throughout Montgomery County and Radford, especially those who are residing in local nursing and assisted living homes. After that,...
11/19: Craft & Vendor Fair
❄️Craft & Vendor Event, November 19th at Uptown Christiansburg⛄🎁. 10 am to 6 pm. Indoor event. Back Creek Vinyl, M&M Dparkle, Fiber Fandom, Let’s Aroo, Body Shop at Home, Mythical Mouse, Memory Jar Boutique, India’s Creations, This & That Crafts, Lunachick’s Bittersweet Emporium, Funky Goat, Cole Art, Two Girls & a Rock, The Stressed Stitcher, Stairway to Leaven Bakery, Scentsy, Paparazzi, LulaRoe, Ice Dragon Collection, Pampered Chef, Quality Crochet, E and N Soaps, Sun & Spruce Soaps, Blackfly Customs, Tupperware, CC Infinity Creations, Daisy & Emma’s Stray Shop, Abloom Flowers & Crafts, Christy’s Creations, Color Street, Makala Makes It, MJ Crafts & Homemade Baked Goods, Swearitsart, Southern Belles Creations, CrafTs, Young Living, Southern Vinyl Creations, Not Your Average Rocks & Designs, Grace Shed Creations, Avon.
NRCC to offer new solar technician program
New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new training program for those interested in becoming a solar technician. Students who complete the program will be trained to assemble, set up, and maintain rooftop or other systems that convert sunlight into energy. Program completers will also earn the Solar Hands-On Installation Network of Excellence (SHINE) credential.
