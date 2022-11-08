Boomer on state of 'boring' NBA after Knicks' 3-point outburst: 'It's just a shooting contest'

After surrendering a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a loss to the Celtics on Saturday night, the Knicks rebounded on Monday by burying 19 of their 48 triples in a blowout win over the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle sank a career-high eight 3-pointers in a victory that Boomer and Jerry agree summarize today’s NBA, and not in a good way.

“The game is not even - it’s just a shooting contest, really,” Boomer said. “They should go to 20-minute halves. Take away the 3-pointer and just play college basketball. A little pick-and-roll.”

The value of the 3-pointer has seemingly never been higher in the eyes of NBA coaches and front offices, as Steph Curry and Ray Allen have changed the game. While shooters are more skilled than ever, Boomer and Jerry don’t believe it leads to a more entertained fan watching the games.

“Those threes are far and the skill level it incredible, but it’s a boring product,” Jerry said. “Especially when teams are bad at them.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)