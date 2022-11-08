OAK RIDGE, TN -- EM recently completed the first-ever demolition of a reactor in the central campus area at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) cleanup contractor UCOR has safely taken down the Bulk Shielding Reactor, also known as Building 3010. “I’m proud...

