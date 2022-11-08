Gahagen and Limpe were enchanted by their experience at “I Want Your Midnights: A Taylor Swift Dance Party,” which celebrated the pop queen's many musical marvels. If you haven’t been living in a labyrinth, you probably know that Taylor Swift recently announced her Eras Tour, with fans eagerly anticipating her return to the stage after four new albums and two re-recorded studio albums. Our love of Swift is nothing new, as both of us are longtime fans. While we, along with every other fan, are vying for the chance to live out our wildest dreams, we know that tour tickets will likely be untouchable.

