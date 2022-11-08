ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Election Day Gallery: Show off your ‘I Voted’ selfies

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYtxY_0j3EzqyR00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day and registered voters across Virginia and North Carolina went to their polling stations and secured their votes.

Whether you voted before or on Election Day, we want you to show off your “I Voted” stickers. Email us a selfie here and we’ll add your photo to our gallery.

Send us a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker Election Day Live Updates: Polls open in Virginia and North Carolina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0gep_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY Morning Anchor Katie Collett voted early.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jurm3_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY anchor and reporter Regina Mobley voted early in Virginia Beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ANNz_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY Photojournalist LaVoy Harrell voted early this election.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6qhI_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY Anchor Tom Schaad voted in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZOAN_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY evening anchor and reporter Stephanie Hudson poses at the Virginia Zoo after putting in her ballot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrbmB_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY News Director Sarah Zak’s daughters show off their “I bote” stickers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06L22w_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY Viewer Sharrin Owens shared her “I voted” sticker after leaving the polling station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5Tl3_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY Viewer Ari Julien and friends sent their “I voted” stickers encouraging residents to vote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQ4tJ_0j3EzqyR00
Local Public Affairs Director Jarrod Morris sent in his “I voted” selfie after casting his ballot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDcUg_0j3EzqyR00
Resident and registered voter Virginia Redmon posts for a selfie after casting her ballot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6UiV_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY viewer Ellen Fisher and her family show off their “I voted” stickers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9m6F_0j3EzqyR00
Hampton Roads Show Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke voted at the Churchland library in Portsmouth Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oq7BO_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY viewer Joey Powell voted today in Norfolk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2XGE_0j3EzqyR00
WAVY viewer Nancy Beach and family voted Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGxct_0j3EzqyR00
April Holt voted in Newport News’ North District Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Common Cause works to uplift minority voters through HBCU fellowship program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They say the youth are the future. That’s why one North Carolina organization is investing time and money into them; specifically, disenfranchised Black and brown youth. Common Cause is a national, nonpartisan organization that works to ensure fair elections by holding those in power accountable through lobbying, litigation, and organizing. Bob […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

House Democratic campaign chief: ‘I let people down’

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm who lost his reelection bid this week, said he “let people down” by potentially not being able to prevent Republicans from capturing the House majority.  Maloney, who serves as the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday […]
OHIO STATE
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues on our tenth week of the season. Bayside vs. Cox, Indian River vs. Salem, York vs. Phoebus and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
WAVY News 10

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy