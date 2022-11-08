Read full article on original website
KTNV 13 Action News
NLVPD: Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch
Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
KTNV 13 Action News
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
pvtimes.com
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car
A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
KTNV 13 Action News
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
Former Las Vegas corrections officer battered ex-wife following previous domestic violence arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was previously accused of battering his ex-wife in two separate incidents was convicted of domestic violence against her after being arrested again last month.
Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street
Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.
NBC Los Angeles
Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Costumer
A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a...
KTNV 13 Action News
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun
According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing pregnant woman in hit-and-run had 5 prior DUIs
The Las Vegas driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
8 News Now
Former model accepts plea deal in California doctor’s death; body found in car trunk near Lake Mead in 2019
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend Jon Kennison beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019
news3lv.com
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
KTNV 13 Action News
Clark High School put on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby
Police officers gathered at Clark High School on Wednesday morning amid reports that the school was placed on hard lockdown.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump woman accused of child neglect after kids found living in ‘filthy’ RV
A Pahrump mother has been accused of child abuse after a deputy allegedly found her living with her children in a “filthy” RV, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Nov. 2, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a local residence, where he...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead, another injured in suspected DUI crash near Lake Mead, Nellis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two pedestrians and a car that occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 two pedestrians were crossing in the 1600 block of Nellis when...
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
