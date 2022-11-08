Read full article on original website
Phys.org
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia's Vladimir Putin is 70; India's Narendra Modi is 72, while China's Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel's incoming...
Phys.org
Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds
Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Phys.org
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
Joe Biden warns world faces ‘pivotal moment’ in fight against climate crisis - as it happened
The US president assured the summit the US would hit its climate targets by 2030 and apologised for pulling out of the Paris agreement
Elon Musk says he has PTSD and paranoia about recessions after trying to keep Tesla and PayPal alive during periods marked by financial turmoil
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he had PTSD and paranoia about recessions, per a transcript by The Verge. He said a recession was looming and Twitter was in a "dire situation from a revenue standpoint." Musk also said in the meeting he sold Tesla stock to save the social-media platform,...
Read the 2:30 a.m. email Elon Musk sent to staff, his first, announcing the end of remote working at Twitter
Musk sent Twitter staff an email for the first time, putting an end to remote work and saying, "The road ahead is arduous."
Elon Musk told Twitter staff to expect 80-hour work weeks and fewer office perks, report says
Elon Musk told Twitter staff that they should expect to work 80-hour weeks, per Bloomberg. Musk previously got rid of remote working, telling workers 40 hours in the office was a minimum. He also said they should expect fewer perks like free food, warning of possible bankruptcy. Elon Musk issued...
Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover
Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
Phys.org
Study uncovers widespread and ongoing clearcutting of Swedish old forests
Almost one fourth of Sweden's last unprotected old-growth forest was logged between 2003 and 2019. At this rate, all of these ecologically unique and valuable forests will be lost in about 50 years. These findings add to the growing body of evidence for widespread cryptic forest degradation across the global north.
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
Phys.org
New study of Ötzi the Iceman suggests his preservation story was not a series of miracles
A small team of researchers affiliated with institutions in Norway, Sweden and Austria, has found evidence that suggests a flaw in the original story of how Ötzi (the Iceman) remained preserved for so long. In their paper published in the journal The Holocene, the group details what they describe as a more plausible explanation.
Phys.org
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': How to talk about excellence in Indigenous education in Australia
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: "close the gap." The federal government's Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a "problem" to "fix." In other areas of education, the...
The US saw Russia moving to possibly test Putin's nuclear-powered 'doomsday' torpedo, but it looks like something went wrong: CNN
Russia may be preparing a test of its nuclear-powered Poseidon torpedo, CNN reported Thursday. A US official told the outlet that Russian vessels were seen in an Arctic Sea testing area. The Poseidon torpedo was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Russian efforts to test a one-of-a-kind nuclear-powered...
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Phys.org
The evolution of tree roots may have driven mass extinctions
The evolution of tree roots may have triggered a series of mass extinctions that rocked the Earth's oceans during the Devonian Period over 300 million years ago, according to a study led by scientists at IUPUI, along with colleagues in the United Kingdom. Evidence for this new view of a...
Phys.org
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Elon Musk floats bankruptcy as a possibility, demands 'hardcore' culture in first meeting with Twitter employees
Elon Musk brought up bankruptcy as a possibility in a meeting with Twitter staff, people present said. The billionaire had just warned in an early morning email the "economic picture ahead is dire." At the meeting, Musk said Twitter staff will be expected to "perform hardcore." Elon Musk said in...
Phys.org
Children motivated by morality rather than social norms when it comes to question of eating animals, according to study
Children draw strongly upon moral principles and concerns when they consider whether it is right or wrong to consume meat and animal products. New research has shown that youngsters are highly conscious of animal welfare, regardless of whether they deem it acceptable to eat animals or their products. Adults, by...
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off
Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
