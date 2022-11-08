Read full article on original website
The study of evolution is fracturing, and that may be a good thing
How will life on Earth and the ecosystems that support it adapt to climate change? Which species will go extinct—or evolve into something new? How will microbes develop further resistance to antibiotics?. These kinds of questions, which are of fundamental importance to our way of life, are all a...
Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets
Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don't tread on me.”They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they're louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage. Year after year, gannet pairs come separately from distant, scattered Atlantic waters to reunite, mate again and raise new chicks on the precise nesting spots they called home before heading south for the winter.The island just off Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula offers remarkable insights into the northern gannets because they are...
Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in the equatorial Pacific in a 22,000-year cycle
Weather and climate modelers understand pretty well how seasonal winds and ocean currents affect El Niño patterns in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, impacting weather across the United States and sometimes worldwide. But new computer simulations show that one driver of annual weather cycles in that region—in particular, a...
Previously unknown monumental temple discovered near the Tempio Grande in Vulci
An interdisciplinary team headed by archaeologists Dr. Mariachiara Franceschini of the University of Freiburg and Paul P. Pasieka of the University of Mainz has discovered a previously unknown Etruscan temple in the ancient city of Vulci, which lies in the Italian region of Latium. The building, which is 45 meters...
New instrument passes significant testing milestone to capture light from many stars at once
The international collaboration developing the Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) has marked a significant testing milestone by successfully taking spectra of targeted stars. The PFS will be mounted on the 8.2m Subaru Telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii. When completed, the instrument will use about 2,400 optical fibers to take simultaneous exposures of a large number of celestial objects in the night sky, such as stars and galaxies, and split their light into their various wavelengths. The resulting data set is called a "spectrum," which tells researchers various details of a celestial object including its motion, physical parameters, and age.
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
NASA's moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane at the pad and is on track for its first test flight next week, a top official said Friday. "Right now, there's nothing preventing us" from attempting a launch on Wednesday, said NASA's Jim Free, an associate administrator. The...
Psychologists reveal the secrets behind song popularity
Psychologists have revealed some of the secrets of scoring a chart-topping, hit song. JCU psychology lecturer Dr. Amanda Krause was a co-author of the new paper. She said several studies show that a concept or object is more popular when it's easier to process. "We know for instance that instructions...
What is a flash drought? An Earth scientist explains
Many people are familiar with flash floods—torrents that develop quickly after heavy rainfall. But there's also such a thing as a flash drought, and these sudden, extreme dry spells are becoming a big concern for farmers and water utilities. Flash droughts start and intensify quickly, over periods of weeks...
Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
Researcher and GRS Radioisotopes technician Jorge Rivera, from the University of Seville, has participated in an incredible discovery that is unique in Europe. After applying an optically-stimulated luminescence technique at the Center for Research, Technology and Innovation laboratories at the University of Seville (CITIUS) and at CENIEH to hominin footprints found at Matalascañas in 2020, Rivera helped to determine that the footprints are in fact 200,000 years older than previously suspected.
An early universe analog built in a lab in Germany
A team of researchers at Universität Heidelberg has built an early universe analog in their laboratory using chilled potassium atoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their simulator and how it might be used. Silke Weinfurtner, with the University of Nottingham, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in Germany.
Cosmic radiation detection takes front seat during NASA's Artemis I space mission
Although bad weather and technical issues forced NASA to postpone its August and September launch attempts for Artemis I—an uncrewed space mission that will voyage around the moon and back—the space agency is looking towards a launch window in the second half of November 2022, possibly November 16. The highly anticipated space flight will be the first to test the new Orion spacecraft along with its rocket and ground systems.
Why are there so many species? Chaos is an important factor for biodiversity
Scientists at the University of Cologne and the University of Osnabrück have demonstrated for the first time, in biological systems with a single species, that chaos-like unpredictable dynamics can arise under completely constant external conditions. Such dynamics, for example fluctuations in population density, occur even without interactions with the environment or other species.
Hurricane causes only minor damage to Artemis rocket
After initial visual inspections, NASA said on Thursday that its new mega moon rocket apparently suffered no major damage after Hurricane Nicole hit Florida. But employees must conduct further checks on site as soon as possible to confirm the initial assessment, said Jim Free, associate administrator at the US space agency.
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
Creating surface plasmon polariton amplification using free-electron pumping to build a new kind of laser
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences working with a colleague from ShanghaiTech University and another from Zhangjiang Laboratory, has developed a new way to make a laser with light in a wide range of wavelengths. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes...
Climate change strikes: Lightning patterns change with global warming
New research has shown climate change could alter lightning patterns across Europe. The Newcastle University and Met Office-led study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, finds there could be a picture of changing weather patterns including:. More frequent storms with more energy, but locally less lightning mainly due to...
Physicist probes causes of life-shortening 'dwell fatigue' in titanium
"Dwell fatigue" is a phenomenon that can occur in titanium alloys when held under stress, such as a jet engine's fan disc during takeoff. This peculiar failure mode can initiate microscopic cracks that drastically reduce a component's lifetime. The most widely used titanium alloy, Ti-6Al-4V, was not believed to exhibit...
Inonotus obliquus conks growing on Alnus incana have remarkable anticancer properties
A study led by researchers of the Estonian University of Life Sciences demonstrated that Inonotus obliquus, a fungal growth parasitizing the Alnus species, has comparable properties to the fungus growing on Betula species. Inonotus obliquus is the fungus known to parasitize on Betula. Inonotus obliquus grows in the Northern Hemisphere...
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
