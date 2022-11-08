ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

THETRUTHOFITIS.
4d ago

they should have been did it , all of these abandon buildings in Richmond, and it shouldn't just be for the winter a shelter should be in place year round for the homeless RIGHT Y'ALL??

Dan Schontz
4d ago

kudos to Richmond for the shelters wish more cities would do the same to help the homeless in need, taking action instead of lipservice and creating study panels to address this issue!!!!

RICHMOND, VA

