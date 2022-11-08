Read full article on original website
THETRUTHOFITIS.
4d ago
they should have been did it , all of these abandon buildings in Richmond, and it shouldn't just be for the winter a shelter should be in place year round for the homeless RIGHT Y'ALL??
Dan Schontz
4d ago
kudos to Richmond for the shelters wish more cities would do the same to help the homeless in need, taking action instead of lipservice and creating study panels to address this issue!!!!
Schools dismiss after sheltering in place during tornado warnings
Dismissal for elementary schools in Hanover County were on about a 35-45 minute delay due after students were forced to shelter in place after multiple tornado warnings.
Chesterfield schools shelter in place
Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning int he area.
Richmond approves funds to renovate and operate inclement weather shelters
The Richmond City Council approved $1.3 million for the renovation and operation of four different inclement weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia
Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. As of the most recent update, the warnings will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn much cooler to close out the weekend and the chill will last all week with rain likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Saturday Night: Turning cooler with lows in the low 40s. First Alert: Well below-average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a...
Veterans Day events around the Metro-Richmond area
Veterans Day celebrations are taking place all over Central Virginia on Nov. 11 to honor our nation's military and thank them for their service to our country.
Abandoned Richmond home goes up in flames, forces neighbors out of their home
Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
Richmond area schools to receive $250k for new school security equipment
A dozen elementary schools in the City of Richmond and Henrico County will be receiving around $250,000 for new security equipment and upgrades, thanks to a state grant program.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
Neighborhood reacts to body found in wooded area in Henrico
"When I first moved around here, I was part of the neighborhood watch through the church right behind us," Hockadey said. "I think that would be a good piece to bring back, so it keeps the community and the neighborhood strong."
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16
Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
Forecast: Few evening showers Saturday possible
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm start to the weekend with a few showers Saturday evening. Much cooler end to the weekend!. Friday Overnight: Showers move out with clearing skies. Lows in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%) Saturday: Mostly sunny. Marathon morning in Richmond is looking dry! Increasing clouds in...
Calling all developers: Richmond seeking proposals for City Center project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but it could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention...
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
Man hospitalized in shooting near Gilpin Court in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.
I-95 southbound lanes in Henrico County back open after construction incident
All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico County are currently closed due to a crash near the exit for Chamberlayne Road exit, or mile marker 82, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
