Florida State

Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
