Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Piers Morgan: Stacey Abrams is using 'exactly the same language' as Trump
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan made the argument that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' comments about alleged voter suppression are reminiscent of ideas spread by former President Donald Trump on ‘The Five.’. PIERS MORGAN: I was looking into what Stacey Abrams had said about what happened last time. She...
Florida Senate: Democrat Val Demings doesn't say whether she will accept the results of election
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, did not say Tuesday during a televised debate whether she would accept the results of the Florida Senate election. Asked by Rick Christie, the executive director of The Palm Beach Post who served as a...
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Fox News
860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0