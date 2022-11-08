Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts
Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi's next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans. Members of Pelosi's leadership team and those who have ambitions to succeed her have been reaching out to their...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats -- and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia's newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The best...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party's losses, say time to move on in 2024
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kevin McCarthy faces rocky road to speakership as hardliners emboldened by GOP's election showing
Members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus are withholding their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and have begun to lay out their list of demands, putting the California Republican's path to securing 218 votes in peril if the party ultimately takes the House with a slim majority.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance
Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed. It still may be hours -- or days -- before enough ballots are counted in those...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction. CNN projected late Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was elected in 2020 to fill the term...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker's character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled "Shown Us" from Georgia Honor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for climate...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for -- Republicans' lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp criticism from inside his own...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'That certainly didn't help': GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls
Mitch McConnell's high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party's campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won't collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail -- especially as he teased a 2024...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair
Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general's office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor position by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader
President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world's most important bilateral relationship. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United...
Comments / 0