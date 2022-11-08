ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts

Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races

The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats -- and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
WISCONSIN STATE
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP

After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia's newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The best...
GEORGIA STATE
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden...
WASHINGTON, DC
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.
NEVADA STATE
'That certainly didn't help': GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls

Mitch McConnell's high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party's campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won't collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail -- especially as he teased a 2024...
GEORGIA STATE
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
COLORADO STATE
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats

A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general's office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor position by...
NEW YORK STATE
Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader

President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world's most important bilateral relationship. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United...

