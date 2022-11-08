ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Action News Jax

Well this is awkward: Boston Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game

BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
Whiskey Riff

The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric

John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of those classic songs that everybody just knows. Growing up in West Virginia it was as universal as the national anthem (and it’s now one of the official state songs). But the song’s reach goes far outside the Mountain State. Even as far away as Germany. The NFL was in Munich, Germany today for the league’s first ever regular-season game in the country. The atmosphere for the matchup between the Tampa […] The post The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
