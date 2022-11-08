Read full article on original website
Related
Florida sees reasons for concern with Florida Atlantic coming to town
Florida has played with good tempo and execution on offense in its first two games under head coach Todd Golden.
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory over the Rams
Well this is awkward: Boston Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Sharks over Flyers 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored a goal and had two assists, Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1
The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric
John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of those classic songs that everybody just knows. Growing up in West Virginia it was as universal as the national anthem (and it’s now one of the official state songs). But the song’s reach goes far outside the Mountain State. Even as far away as Germany. The NFL was in Munich, Germany today for the league’s first ever regular-season game in the country. The atmosphere for the matchup between the Tampa […] The post The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0