LIVE MARKETS-Bears puff up -AAII
BEARS PUFF UP -AAII (1230 EST/1730 GMT) Individual investor pessimism over the short-term direction of the U.S. stock market rebounded strongly in the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey. This, after pessimism hit a seven-month low last week. Both bullish and neutral sentiment declined in the latest report.
LIVE MARKETS-The rally window is open: S&P 500 to 4,300 by April 2023 -Stifel
S&P 500 edges green, Nasdaq up ~0.7%, DJI down ~0.7%. Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group. Dollar down, bitcoin off >4%; gold up, crude gains >2%. Nov 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at.
Stocks rally as Fed rate hopes dent dollar
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Friday for a second day on hopes cooler U.S. inflation would lead to less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an outlook that pushed the dollar toward its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years. Crypto exchange FTX filed for...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while the...
GRAPHIC-Take Five: A UK budget and trouble in crypto land
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The long-awaited UK fiscal plan is (almost) here and after the ructions unleashed by September's mini-budget, markets are paying close attention. Chaos reigns in cryptoland as trouble at cryptocurrency exchange FTX resonates, while latest U.S. and China data comes just as hopes of a peak in interest rates grows.
European shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday as news of China easing its stringent COVID rules boosted commodity-linked stocks as well as luxury goods retailers, which also got a lift from Richemont's better-than-expected sales and margins.
FTSE 100 slips, midcaps mark best week in almost two years
(Reuters) -UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 fell on Friday, hurt by a stronger sterling after data showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in Britain's economy, although midcap stocks marked their best week in almost two years. Economic output shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter, less than the 0.5% contraction economists had forecast...
Gold set for best week in over 2 years on Fed slowdown hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains to a near three-month high on Friday and were heading for their best week since at least July 2020 as signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would be less hawkish on rate hikes going forward. Spot gold gained 0.5%...
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
FTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts miners
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, as commodity-linked stocks rose after China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs, although the gains were limited after data showed Britain's economy contracted in the third quarter.
Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy's Atlantia has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday. The bidders, combined under...
UPDATE 4-SoftBank swings to Q2 profit but unveils more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
SoftBank to write down FTX investment to zero-source. Arm IPO unlikely to take place by the end of March-source. (Adds Son's comments, details) TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by the sale of some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss.
Crypto firm FTX files for U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO exits
LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy proceedings on Friday and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO, after a rapid liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in...
COP27-US targets methane in 'relentless' emissions focus
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to toughen a crackdown on oil and gas industry methane leaks as part of a "relentless focus" on preventing planet-warming emissions, officials said on Friday at the COP27 climate talks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will expand...
ADVISORY-Mexico corporate earnings week ahead
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Please be advised that there are no corporate earnings scheduled for Mexico (.MXX) in the week ahead. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Is The Trade Desk a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Despite a better-than-expected third-quarter report, the stock recently dropped.
UPDATE 1-Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting. Meta on Wednesday announced about 11,000 job cuts, or 13% of its workforce, the first mass layoffs in the company's...
Lula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Markets handed leftist Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a reprieve on Friday, clawing back heavy losses from the previous day's meltdown which the country's central bank chief said was akin to a "Liz Truss moment for Brazil." Brazil's real currency and Bovespa stock index both...
This Top Indicator Is the Lowest It's Been Since the Great Recession: Could It Be Good News for Stocks?
History shows that this indicator just might mean better days are ahead for the stock market.
Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that 54% of the 11,000 jobs it cut earlier this week were business roles and the rest were in technology. Executives speaking during a during an employee townhall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, also said the company was exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatches.
