ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nud.net

Sewer Main Break in Kirkland

Northshore Utility District (NUD), in coordination with the City of Kirkland, responded to a sewer main break, caused by construction, at the intersection of 132nd Ave NE and NE 116th St. NUD crews have been on scene since 11:30am and will continue their emergency response throughout the evening to assist the contractor.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple crashes, semi truck fire blocks SR 18 near Tiger Mountain

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Multiple crashes and a semi-truck fire led to both directions of Highway 18 to closed between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road on Wednesday morning. The first crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a pickup truck driver traveling westbound crossed...
ISSAQUAH, WA
PLANetizen

Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul

A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
TUKWILA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it

I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

SEATTLE — The 2022 Seattle International Auto Show is rolling into town beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more. Some ultra-high-end vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce will be on display at the show as well.
SEATTLE, WA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy