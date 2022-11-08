Read full article on original website
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
Advancements in DNA technology led to identifying a body found nearly 40 years ago
EVERETT, November 10, 2022—Today, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner Office’s (SCMEO) staff announced the identification of “I-5 Stilly Doe,” an individual who had been found in the Stillaguamish River over 40 years ago, as Othaniel Philip Ames. It was just an average day when Kay Thomas...
Sewer Main Break in Kirkland
Northshore Utility District (NUD), in coordination with the City of Kirkland, responded to a sewer main break, caused by construction, at the intersection of 132nd Ave NE and NE 116th St. NUD crews have been on scene since 11:30am and will continue their emergency response throughout the evening to assist the contractor.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
Multiple crashes, semi truck fire blocks SR 18 near Tiger Mountain
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Multiple crashes and a semi-truck fire led to both directions of Highway 18 to closed between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road on Wednesday morning. The first crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a pickup truck driver traveling westbound crossed...
Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul
A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County
(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Friday
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm. The offer operates on...
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
These are the leaders in Whatcom County election races and initiatives
Ballot totals released Tuesday night included those that had been accepted, processed and scanned but not tabulated before the election deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
Seattle International Auto Show kicks off Thursday
SEATTLE — The 2022 Seattle International Auto Show is rolling into town beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more. Some ultra-high-end vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce will be on display at the show as well.
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
