Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, Ky.
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky's last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor's call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results

Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

WKYC

wcluradio.com

Barren County General Election Results

Download our free WCLU Radio app to stay up-to-date with our 2022 General Election Coverage. Editor’s Note: This is an active page. Check back for updates. * This page will be updated with election results from Barren County voting centers only, as they become available to WCLU News. Last...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE

