wkyufm.org
Kentucky abortion access advocates say Amendment 2 failure gives them ‘a fighting chance’
This week, Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have helped enshrine abortion restrictions in the state, clearing the way for lawsuits against the bans to proceed. Amendment 2 would have added this language to the state’s foundational document: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky education pioneer is first woman honored with a permanent sculpture in state capitol
The state capitol building in Frankfort is now home to its first permanent statue. A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon that unveiled a statue of Nettie Depp. The Barren County native was a teacher, public speaker, and education reformer who advocated for wider access to education and higher pay for teachers.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
WLKY.com
Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results
Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
wkyufm.org
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red
Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wcluradio.com
Barren County General Election Results
Download our free WCLU Radio app to stay up-to-date with our 2022 General Election Coverage. Editor’s Note: This is an active page. Check back for updates. * This page will be updated with election results from Barren County voting centers only, as they become available to WCLU News. Last...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
