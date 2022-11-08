Read full article on original website
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
This classic George Clooney movie is getting a TV remake
A classic George Clooney drama movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, is being made into a new TV series. Clooney is known all across the world for his career as an actor, having played a part in thriller movies, romance movies, and science fiction movies. He’s one of the most bankable movie stars in the business, but he’s also a talented director.
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
Lindsay Lohan has an amazing memory for quotes from her movies
After many ups and downs in her career, former child and teen star Lindsay Lohan is back this year with a good old-fashioned Netflix Christmas movie. Netflix asked her to take a look back at her career, but identifying quotes from old Lindsay Lohan movies. And Lohan is freakishly good at it, not only remembering which movie – but often the specific scene and outfit involved.
Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
Kevin Conroy, star of Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away
Kevin Conroy, beloved Batman actor who voiced Bruce Wayn in Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away. The news was posted and confirmed by two of his co-stars, Diane Pershing and Lauren Lester, who portrayed Poison Ivy and Robin, respectively. Conroy was 66 at the time of his passing. No...
Harry Potter fans are struggling with Imelda Staunton in The Crown
The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.
Kevin Conroy’s 9/11 story proves why he was the greatest Batman
The sad news has just broken that reportedly, Batman actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. Tributes and anecdotes regarding the beloved voice actor are sure to come pouring in, and some are already being shared on social media. One is a video clip of Conroy telling a story that takes place in Manhattan, in the first few days after 9/11.
Mia Goth’s real voice has the internet collectively shocked
As the murderous Pearl, horror movie actor Mia Goth has become iconic for her Southern drawl with quotable lines like, “Please! I’m a star!” Given she is such a natural at the Southern Belle accent, many people assumed that Goth, 29, was American. But the London-born actor is actually British, and in a new viral clip, where she revealed her real voice, Twitter users expressed their shock at her light Received Pronunciation.
Steven Spielberg slams the decision making behind Dune movie release
Steven Spielberg, one of the best directors of all time, has criticised the way that movies were released during the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, in many areas cinemas were completely shut down. Instead, movies were released on streaming services or delayed. Due to this, many streaming services...
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
JK Simmons is Santa Claus in Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie
When there’s a Dwayne Johnson movie in town, you can guarantee people are going to tune in. Now, it seems the blockbuster megastar is going for the Christmas movie market, and he’s just given us our first look at JK Simmons as Santa Claus in Red One. Red...
Black Panther 2: why does Namor want to kill Ironheart?
Why does Namor want to kill Ironheart in Black Panther 2? Namor the Sub-Mariner is the main villain in Wakanda Forever, and one of his primary motivations in Black Panther 2 seems to be killing Riri Williams, the talented MIT student otherwise known as Ironheart. The connection between Ironheart and...
‘Evil temptress’ turned ‘nation’s grandmother’?: Camilla has been a PR victory for the beleaguered royals
In January 1993, a tampon shook the world. A month after Charles and Diana publicly split, details of an intimate exchange between the future King and Camilla Parker Bowles were leaked to the press. Their conversation, recorded in 1989 when both were married to other people, included titillating titbits such as “I want to feel my way along you, all over you, up and down you and in and out...” Another involved Charles’s unexpectedly bawdy urge to be reincarnated as one of Camilla’s tampons. Camilla was just as game, suggesting he could come back as the whole box, “so you...
Is The Whale a true story?
Is The Whale a true story? The Whale is the latest bold drama movie from Darren Aronofsky, and it’s got absolutely everyone talking. While courting controversy from some quarters – including for it’s use of a fatsuit – the new Brendan Fraser movie has received plenty of rave reviews (not least from our own Charlotte Colombo in our The Whale review) and has been described as Aronofsky’s best movie for its thunderously emotional story.
Guillermo del Toro reveals At The Mountains Of Madness test footage
Guillermo del Toro’s love of HP Lovecraft is one of the best-known things about the passionate director and film lover. His new Netflix series – Cabinet of Curiosities – includes two films based on Lovecraft stories, and when del Toro first signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant, he brought up another long-gestating Lovecraft project – At the Mountains of Madness.
Wakanda Forever: who does Michaela Coel play in Black Panther 2?
Who does Michaela Coel play in Black Panther 2? Of all the exciting additions to the Black Panther cast, one of the most-hyped is Michaela Coel, an actor, and screenwriter who received high acclaim after writing and starring in BBC drama series, I May Destroy You. On the red carpet...
Black Panther 2 producer Nate Moore hopes film brings fans “catharsis”
Amid all the early reviews and critical reactions for Black Panther 2, one word continually resurfaces, again and again: cathartic. In the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “catharsis” has a two-part definition. Firstly, it refers to “a purification or purgation of emotions […] primarily through art,” while the second part adds that this “purification” tends to bring about a “spiritual renewal or release from tension.”
