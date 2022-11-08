ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in Fanta Bility death

MEDIA COURTHOUSE — Three former Sharon Hill police officers each pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside an Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27, 2021. Ex-officers Devon Smith, 34, Sean Patrick Dolan, 25, and Brian...
SHARON HILL, PA
Chester County honors American veterans for their heroism, valor

KENNETT SQUARE — In wake of endless sacrifice, America celebrated the men and women who served the nation in the U.S. military on Friday in recognition of Veterans Day. “On Veterans Day, we thank all those who have served and protected this great country,” said Chief William Holdsworth of the Kennett Square Police Department.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

