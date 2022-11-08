Read full article on original website
There’s a huge Harry Potter cameo in Andor, and no one’s noticed
Actors from the Harry Potter movies are always popping up here or there, and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of them all. Well, the new Star Wars series Andor has a Harry Potter actor in a key role, and we’re going to bet that you didn’t even notice.
This classic George Clooney movie is getting a TV remake
A classic George Clooney drama movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, is being made into a new TV series. Clooney is known all across the world for his career as an actor, having played a part in thriller movies, romance movies, and science fiction movies. He’s one of the most bankable movie stars in the business, but he’s also a talented director.
Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children
Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
James Gunn wants to hear your DC movie ideas
Hey you! Yes, you. The new head of the DC movie universe wants to hear your ideas for a superhero movie. James Gunn, the writer and director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies and The Suicide Squad DC action movie was recently appointed to positions of co-chairman and co-CEO for DC studios – essentially making him the Kevin Feige of DC.
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
Steven Spielberg slams the decision making behind Dune movie release
Steven Spielberg, one of the best directors of all time, has criticised the way that movies were released during the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, in many areas cinemas were completely shut down. Instead, movies were released on streaming services or delayed. Due to this, many streaming services...
Constantine 2 has Keanu Reeves, but there’s no script yet
Following reports that DC movie Constantine 2 is finally in development, director Francis Lawrence has commented on the status of the project. Yes, the “right people” are now involved, but as of now they still don’t know what the story’s going to be in the horror movie.
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
Eternals 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Eternals 2 release date? Director Chloe Zhao broke quite a few franchise conventions in Marvel movie Eternals. She introduced a large superpowered ensemble that included a few A-listers for a science fiction movie that’s largely removed from the MCU as we know it. The Eternals are,...
Lindsay Lohan has an amazing memory for quotes from her movies
After many ups and downs in her career, former child and teen star Lindsay Lohan is back this year with a good old-fashioned Netflix Christmas movie. Netflix asked her to take a look back at her career, but identifying quotes from old Lindsay Lohan movies. And Lohan is freakishly good at it, not only remembering which movie – but often the specific scene and outfit involved.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date and more
When is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date? The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the upcoming next instalment in the story of Star-Lord and his motley crew and will act as a nice appetiser before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That’s...
New Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movie has just got a huge update
Avatar: The Last Bender probably holds the record for the best TV series with the worst movie adaptation. That’s set to change with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movies, the first of which just got a major update. Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hugely popular kids...
Halloween may be over but this movie doll is pure nightmare fuel
Movie history is populated by the weird and the freaky – and nothing is scarier than a creepy doll. They don’t just crop up in horror movies or shows either – there’s an infamous episode of Sex and the City that features a whole bunch of them. One of the most famous examples is in the teen romance vampire movies Twilight – in which Edward and Bella’s daughter Renesmee turned out to be a unintentionally horrifying CGI creation, after actors refused to work with the even more unsettling mechanical doll they tried to introduce on-set.
Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour
We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case. Speaking to...
Guillermo del Toro reveals At The Mountains Of Madness test footage
Guillermo del Toro’s love of HP Lovecraft is one of the best-known things about the passionate director and film lover. His new Netflix series – Cabinet of Curiosities – includes two films based on Lovecraft stories, and when del Toro first signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant, he brought up another long-gestating Lovecraft project – At the Mountains of Madness.
Tim Robbins did some solitary confinement to prepare for Shawshank
Making the best movies can take some commitment. Robert De Niro famously trained and ate like a boxer for Raging Bull, for instance. Tim Robbins, in getting ready for drama movie The Shawshank Redemption, actually spent some time in solitary confinement. Speaking to CBS News in 2013, on the back...
It’s Keanu Reeves vs Bill Skarsgard in first John Wick 4 trailer
Keanu Reeves’ reluctant assassin is back for a long-delayed and much-anticipated fourth John Wick movie, and we finally have a trailer. It looks as though the main antagonist this time around is the Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgård. Wick is going to need his allies, including the Bowery King and Winston more than ever.
Mia Goth’s real voice has the internet collectively shocked
As the murderous Pearl, horror movie actor Mia Goth has become iconic for her Southern drawl with quotable lines like, “Please! I’m a star!” Given she is such a natural at the Southern Belle accent, many people assumed that Goth, 29, was American. But the London-born actor is actually British, and in a new viral clip, where she revealed her real voice, Twitter users expressed their shock at her light Received Pronunciation.
