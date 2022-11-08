Read full article on original website
Viral Illnesses Are Skyrocketing Among New Jersey's Schoolchildren
(Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels) Has your child been feeling under the weather as of late? You're not alone. This is not a typical flu season, nor is it only a season where COVID-19 spiked. According to local New Jersey hospitals and healthcare professionals, New Jersey is seeing a massive wave of viral illnesses.
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Legislator: Our mission is for everyone in New Jersey to have clean drinking water | Opinion
Many of our communities face challenges that threaten their health and safety due to polluted drinking water. Water quality issues affect all of us. My colleagues and I have worked with health professionals and scientists to develop the best course of action to be taken. In 2017, I had the...
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
Dangerous! This is the deadliest stretch of road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
N.J. weather: Warm temps and gusty winds to give way to big cooldown with freeze alerts
The rain showers from Hurricane Nicole’s remnants have finally come to an end, but a major change in the weather pattern is going to take shape in New Jersey this weekend, forecasters said. It’s actually going to feel like November, with a blast of cold air pushing its way...
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
Paid Menstrual Leave in NJ: Update
Progress in NJ towards recognising menstruation.(AJ_Watt/iStock) Since the dawn of time women have menstruated. This is nothing new, but recognizing it and addressing it as a basic human need, that part is new. For ages, genders have debated over menstruation being something to acknowledge as a society.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force to Help Address Public School Staff Shortages Across New Jersey
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
CBS News
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey
When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
