ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

New Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Welcomed

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltllF_0j3EwAo000
Raymond S. Santiago was appointed to the position on October 7. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

FREEHOLD – Raymond S. Santiago was recently sworn in as Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor and now awaits Senate confirmation to a five-year term.

Santiago, 48, was sworn in during a ceremony at the Monmouth County Courthouse on October 7. Present were Santiago’s family, prosecutor’s staff, county officials, and local law enforcement leaders, who all joined in at the Monmouth County Courthouse for ceremony officiated by Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton, the county’s assignment judge.

“Today marked the first steps into a role I view as a truly extraordinary honor and privilege. To the people of Monmouth County, I solemnly pledge to serve you to the very best of my abilities, and with a sense of fervor befitting the title,” Acting Prosecutor Santiago said. “This will entail not only ensuring the fair and equal administration of justice, but also that this Office will actively be an integral part of the very fabric of the communities we work to protect.”

Santiago will be taking over the office from Lori Linskey, who served as acting prosecutor since June 2021.

The prosecutor is the county’s chief law enforcement officer. His duties include coordinating the efforts of nearly four dozen municipal police departments and two college police departments as well as managing the prosecutor’s staff of about 280.

Santiago was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Brooklyn. He graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 1996 and received his law degree from the City University of New York School of Law at Queens College in 1999.

Previously, he served as an assistant district attorney at the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in New York. Afterwards, he entered private practice. Recently, he headed the Freehold-based Law Offices of Santiago & Associates, which focuses on criminal and immigration law.

Santiago has lived and worked in Monmouth County for over 20 years. He has served as a pool attorney for the New Jersey Public Defender’s Office since 2002, assisting indigent defendants with their criminal cases.

Santiago has become the second Prosecutor of Hispanic descent in the history of the Office. The first was Luis A. Valentin who served from 2005 to 2011.

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud

IRVINGTON, NJ – A New Jersey woman is heading to prison for seven months after being convicted of immigration marriage fraud. Audrey Boney Johnson, 34, and Shanon St. Aubyn Stephenson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered into a fraudulent marriage simply to defraud the immigration process, the Department of Justice contested during the trial. “Shortly thereafter, Johnson and Stephenson applied to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (“USCIS) for Stephenson to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., often called a “green card.”,” the DOJ said. “Following an interview with the USCIS in 2012, Stephenson was issued a temporary, two-year The post Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Morris Republicans hold four countywide offices

Democrats have won countywide elections in 20 other New Jersey counties since 1973, the last time they won a countywide contest in Morris County. While Morris continues to turn slightly bluer each year – Joe Biden won the county two years ago – the New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have continued their 49-year winning streak this year by re-electing three GOP county commissioners and their sheriff.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy