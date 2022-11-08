Read full article on original website
Lyft offering 50% discount on Election Day
(CBS Detroit) - Lyft is offering users 50% off for rides to the polls on Election Day. The rideshare company says riders have to preload the code "VOTE22" before Election Day to use the discount. Users can download the code on Lyft's app. The discount will be available to be used during voting hours only. Election Day is Nov. 8.
AirBnBust: Airbnb superhosts are struggling with bookings for the holidays
Airbnb superhost's are struggling. With the holidays approaching, folks are looking to travel and book a place to stay while saving every dollar they can.
Gizmodo
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
Lyft lays off 13% of workforce as it tries to slash operating expenses
The ride-hailing company described the cuts as proactive step to ensure it “is set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results in Q4 of 2022 and in 2023.”. Lyft also reiterated Thursday it is sticking with its previously stated guidance on third quarter 2022 revenues, contribution margin...
Read part of the memo Lyft's cofounders sent to employees as the company begins laying off nearly 700 staffers
Amid a gloomy outlook for the fourth quarter of the year and a probable looming recession, scores of tech companies have decided to bunker down and reduce spending in order to weather the economic headwinds. Rideshare startup Lyft is the latest casualty of this Big Tech winter, as it announces...
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
Lyft gets hammered after active rider miss
Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Lyft shares dropping after disappointing earnings. The company appears to be losing market share to Uber.
Airbnb addresses hidden fee complaints, makes pricing changes
The company is addressing a big issue for customers who say the platform has hidden costs and displays results based on nightly price instead of total price.
Airbnb service changes will allow users to search by total price
Airbnb is overhauling its booking system to show upfront more of the total price guests will pay, reversing a design choice that annoyed many customers. Formerly hidden cleaning fees and service fees the platform charges will now be displayed in search, company CEO Brian Chesky said Monday. The company will...
Uber for Business to Accept AirPlus Accounts
Business travelers have a new way of getting around, with Uber for Business now accepting German FinTech Airplus International’s AirPlus Company Account. The account is a corporate expense solution that allows employees to book and pay for their travel and accommodation via a single unified account, per a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release. AirPlus then combines the expenses in a combined electronic statement for easy reconciliation.
Lyft Teams Up With Alaska Airlines To Help Riders Save This Holiday Season
Lyft has teamed up with Alaska Airlines just in time for the holiday season. The partnership allows riders with an Alaska Mileage Plan account to earn miles when riding with Lyft. “We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At...
SpartanNash Partners with Uber for Convenient Grocery Delivery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to shoppers across the Midwest. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005044/en/ SpartanNash (Photo: Business Wire)
Some American Express Members Get a Huge New Benefit
It’s hard to stand out in the credit card industry. While each credit card company views itself as a company with a set identity and ethos, to consumers, they all basically do the same thing. So in order to get a potential customer to sign up with their company...
Uber Eats ‘the most disliked’ delivery service out there: study
There’s a whole lot to choose from when it comes to which delivery apps to use. With this variety choice, though, obviously comes apps that are more beloved than others. Uber Eats happens to fall on the opposite end of that stick.
Give the gift of cheaper travel with the Dollar Flight Club
Let’s face it, some people are more fun to vacation with than others. If you have a favorite travel buddy, you might want to check out the insane early Black Friday deal that’s available now. Act fast to grab this deep discount on not just one lifetime subscription...
Airbnb cleaning fees now upfront on booking page
Those cleaning fees that Airbnb customers of have long complained about will soon become more apparent early in searches for lodging. Starting sometime next month, Airbnb will allow you to filter your search results by the total cost of the stay.
IKEA Offers Cash, Larger Discounts to Help Staff Weather Soaring Living Costs
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - IKEA retailer Ingka Group is launching a 10 million euro ($10 million) social fund and bigger staff discounts to support employees struggling to cope with higher living costs. Ingka, the owner of most IKEA furniture stores, said the fund would support its "most cash-strapped" staff throughout its...
Hooray! Airbnb is scrapping its hidden fees
As anyone who’s used Airbnb no doubt already knows, the up-front price is just the start of it. Additional costs like cleaning fees, service fees and taxes can be extortionate – sometimes amounting to hundreds of pounds or dollars – and can cause the end price to be much, much higher than originally advertised.
Airbnb will soon show prices inclusive of all fees in search results
Chesky said that once you turn on the toggle, you will see the total price (excluding taxes) in search results, map listings, price filters and listing pages. Plus, users will be clearly able to see the breakdown of fees, services charges, discounts and taxes for the property and the trip. Despite these changes, it’s still annoying that you won’t know how much in taxes you have to pay until you reach the last step in the booking.
