Palm Beachers, including Trumps, head to polls on drizzly Election Day

Palm Beachers, including former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, turned out in force Tuesday to vote, as Tropical Storm Nicole sent early waves of rain through the area.

The island’s three polling places — St. Edward Catholic Church's Parish Center in the north, Mandel Recreation Center in the middle and the South Fire Rescue Station — moved at a brisk pace through the morning hours, as voters arrived early to avoid the rain expected later in the day.

Things were fairly quiet for much of the morning at the Mandel Recreation Center, with wait times at about 10 to 15 minutes. But the pace picked up with the expected arrival of the Trumps, who cast their ballots about 11:30 a.m.

As he and the former first lady walked from the Recreation Center after voting to speak with reporters gathered outside, Trump was met with applause and cheers of, “We love you,” from a group of supporters. In a town that leans Republican, Trump’s precinct is at 53.5% Republican to 21.1% Democrat and 25.4% no party affiliation.

“I think we’re going to have a very big night,” Trump said of national GOP election results. He touted the importance of getting to the polls. “This is going to be a very important election,” he said.

Asked about the biggest issues facing Republican voters, Trump pointed to several key issues that have been reiterated in campaigns around the country.

“You have to fight crime. You have to fight to keep our taxes low,” Trump said. “And you have to do something about the border, and it has to be done now.”

Asked about an expected presidential campaign announcement next week, Trump said Tuesday “will be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”

In the race for Florida governor, Trump said he cast his vote for incumbent Ron DeSantis over Democrat Charlie Crist.

Farther north, there were about four dozen people in line outside St. Edward at 8 a.m. Tuesday, an hour after polls opened. Those in line chatted excitedly, many about Nicole and her projected path.

Outside the church Parish Center, Elizabeth Coleman cast her vote while wearing a white DeSantis 2024 baseball cap, a sign of his supporters’ enthusiasm for a possible presidential run, potentially in opposition to Trump in the Republican primary.

Coleman voted in person instead of via mail because she feels it’s more reliable. “You see it go into the machine,” she said of her ballot.

She also feels it’s more patriotic to cast a ballot on Election Day. “If you’re an American, you should vote,” Coleman said. “Do the research on the candidates and the issues, and decide for yourself.”

A few hours before Trump slipped his ballot into a machine at Mandel, Kathy Robertson and her husband, Matthew, cast their votes there as well.

“I just feel like it’s a more patriotic thing to do, to vote on the day,” Kathy Robertson said.

The Robertsons waited about 10 minutes to vote, about the average time at their precinct in years past, she said.

At the South Fire Rescue Station, about a dozen people waited in line to vote, trying to find cover as a line of showers quickly moved through about 9 a.m.

As some moved quickly to cover their heads with purses and umbrellas, an older man tried unsuccessfully to find a parking spot in the lot adjoining the fire station. As a woman ran through the rain toward the polling place from the parking lot at nearby Phipps Ocean Park, the man rolled down his window.

“This had better be worth it!” he yelled to her, laughing, before backing up his car and pulling back onto South Ocean Boulevard.

