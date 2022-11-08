ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

This Person Hit a Golf Ball Into the Grand Canyon for Her TikTok — Now She's Facing Charges

When it comes to TikTok, it seems that people will do just about anything for the clout. Some have marinated their chicken breasts in NyQuil, put their partners on blast for cheating, or even cut someone else's wedding cake before the newlyweds (though that last one was technically by accident). It's tough to say where the limit stands when it comes to performances on TikTok, but we can safely the stuff that could land you in jail is where we draw the line.
The Independent

Mummified boy buried in unmarked grave 400 years ago identified as son of powerful Austrian count

A ‘virtual autopsy’ has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian count.Researchers found the child, despite being born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia when he died about 400 years ago.A team based in Germany examined the mummy, using state-of-the-art science alongside historical records to shed new light on Renaissance childhood.The boy was found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt, where conditions allowed for natural mummification, preserving soft tissue that contained critical information about his life and death.Surprisingly, it was the only unidentified body in the crypt, buried in...
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment man, 39, falls to his death while ziplining in Brazil - lawyer for victim's family claims support beams were not properly set up

The lawyer of a 39-year-old man who was killed while ziplining at a beach in northeastern Brazil of Ceará has accused the private operator of negligence. Sergio Lima was filming himself sliding down the zip line cable at Canoa Quebra beach in the municipality of Aracati on October 10 when one of the wood beams collapsed and sent him plunging as his girlfriend watched in horror.
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Whiskey Riff

Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
PopCrush

TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident

TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

