ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
YourErie

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy