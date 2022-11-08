Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
A $100K lottery winner decided to buy three more tickets to celebrate her prize— and won another $300K on the same day
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
13 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $750,000 Total Sold in Illinois
A Powerball player finally bagged the giant jackpot — an estimated $2.04 billion, to be exact — in Tuesday's drawing. And while the winning ticket was sold in California, Illinois still saw quite a share of winners. According to state lottery officials, 13 Powerball tickets worth a total...
What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Powerball winning numbers: Pair of $1 million tickets sold in Texas; jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion
UPDATE: Nov. 2 Powerball winning numbers and winners Check your candy bag: was there a winning ticket dropped inside this Halloween? There has been no winner declared after the Halloween...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
Two Arkansas Powerball Players Win $100,00 in Power Play Option
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion dollars, after taxes $997.6 million cash. Can you imagine what that feels like for the lucky winner?. After a technical problem on Monday night, the Powerball drawing was postponed until Tuesday morning at around 7:57 am (Central)....
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04 billion win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
Can you buy Powerball tickets online? It depends on where you live
Want to try your luck at the record-breaking Powerball jackpot? Here's where you can - and can't - buy a ticket online.
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what won't change after you win the $1.6 billion in lottery
Iowa lottery winner Timothy Schultz reveals what won't change after a lottery win. You may have a hard time trusting people or still have a devastating health diagnosis, for example.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
