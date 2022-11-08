ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Human remains found in Shelby County identified as man reported missing in 2018

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Human remains found late last week in Shelby County have been identified as a man reported missing from the area in 2018.

Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway

According to Chief Hyche with the Calera Police Department, officers were notified that a cell tower worker had found skeletal remains in the woods off County Road 222. Officers and crime scene technicians arrived, conducted a search and recovered the remains.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains found as Derek DeWayne Harris, a man reported missing from Columbiana back in 2018.

Harris’s cause of death could not be determined.

