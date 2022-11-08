To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “The Dukes of Hazzard” spinoff “Enos” starring Sonny Shroyer premiered on CBS in 1980. Shroyer’s Deputy Enos Strate character moved from Hazzard to Los Angeles to join the LAPD. The comedy lasted just one season and Shroyer returned to “The Dukes of Hazzard” in the fall of 1982…Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) became the parents of twins Nicky and Alex on ABC sitcom “Full House” in 1991. Needless to say, Lori Loughlin wishes real life at present would be as simple as it was on “Full House”…TV legends Carol Burnett and Carroll O’Connor first guest starred on NBC sitcom “Mad About You” in 1996 as the parents of Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt). They did four episodes together (with Carol in 11 episodes in total as Theresa Stemple).

1 DAY AGO