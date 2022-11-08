ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Packers who have offered almost nothing in 2022

It has been a disappointing first half of the 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. Which three players have offered next to nothing to the team this year?. With six losses already on the board after nine weeks, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)

At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
HOUSTON, TX
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year

Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
LINCOLN, NE
