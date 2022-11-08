Read full article on original website
Related
3 Packers who have offered almost nothing in 2022
It has been a disappointing first half of the 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. Which three players have offered next to nothing to the team this year?. With six losses already on the board after nine weeks, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Green Bay Packers.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)
At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
Alabama Football: Why Bama prevailed in gut-check win over Ole Miss
All week long, it was frequently presumed, Ole Miss, and not Alabama Football had the most on the line in Saturday’s game. The claim made apparent sense. Ole Miss was in the hunt for an SEC Championship game opportunity and possibly a CFB Playoff slot. Alabama, it was also...
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Sunday Six: Best Anytime Touchdown Bets Today (NFL Week 10)
In Week 9, only one of us got on the board in our "Sunday Six" NFL anytime touchdown picks, as BetSided's Iain MacMillan hit with Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk (+165) at home vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Sunday slate of Week 10 begins early from Munich between...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10 (Quarterback Battle Impending In Germany)
The Seahawks and Buccaneers meet in Germany this week, and it’s going to be a good one. Tampa Bay broke its losing streak last week, courtesy of a patented Tom Brady comeback drive. Seattle, on the other hand, has won four games straight and is looking to keep control of the NFC West.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
College football media stunned by offensively futile TCU-Texas first half
College football media and fans expected TCU vs. Texas to feature high-flying offense. A three-point first half had everyone shocked. Texas and TCU were supposed to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night with their offenses. It was supposed to be Quinn Ewers vs. Max Duggan. Steve Sarkisian vs. Sonny Dykes. An easy over.
Notre Dame adds another chapter to the most inexplicable season ever
Had the game ended at the half, Notre Dame would have definitely beaten Navy with ease. Few teams, if any, have had the season quite like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had thus far. Though Notre Dame was able to improve to 7-3 on the season by beating rival...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0