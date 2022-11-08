ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NJ.com

Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement

Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far. Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, in which Minnesota rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit. “Look at us now. Look at us now. That’s all I could say,” Peterson said, referring to critics who pointed out the NFC North-leading Vikings’ easy schedule.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: "He looks like he's been here for five years"

In his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown, hauled in a receiving touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The outing earned the running back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. However, nothing from that outing surprised head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has known for a long time what the star running back is capable of.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft

Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

