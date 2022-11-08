Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone season 5 star hints at serious upcoming change
Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit drama series Yellowstone, has shed light on a major change that’s set to kick in with the upcoming season 5. Rip Wheeler has been an important character throughout Yellowstone, as a worker on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. His close relationship...
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
thedigitalfix.com
The real-life beef between Star Trek’s Kirk and Sulu continues
William Shatner has, it’s safe to say, a reputation for being difficult to get along with, and his new comments about his former Star Trek series co-stars have reignited an old feud. Shatner starred as arguably the greatest Star Trek captain of all time, Captain Kirk, in the original...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek characters
Who are the best Star Trek characters? The many Star Trek series may be best known for their plethora of amazing ships, like the USS Titan, and for their unique sci-fi premise. But behind all the different alien species, intergalactic politics, and epic space-combat, the countless Star Trek characters are the franchise’s true strength.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s the real reason why Andor’s Luthen Rael hates Empire so much
Luthen Rael’s true motivation has been revealed by Andor’s production designed Luke Hull. Luthen Rael is one of the leaders of the Rebellion against Emperor Palpatine‘s evil, oppressive Galactic Empire. He has quickly become one of the most interesting Star Wars characters around, and Stellan Skarsgård’s performance has added depth and complexity to the mysterious character.
thedigitalfix.com
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator Tony Gilroy doesn’t think Syril Karn is a fascist
Syril Karn, played by Kyle Soller, is one of the most intriguing new characters in Star Wars: Andor — although fans are divided over whether his commitment to the Galactic Empire make him a fascist. On the official Star Wars website, Karn is described as someone who “believes wholeheartedly in order and justice. The ambitious inspector hopes to make a name for himself within the ranks of the Empire by quelling signs of rebellious activity and exposing lawbreakers.”
thedigitalfix.com
Kino Loy’s fate teased by Andor episode 10 director
The new Star Wars series Andor introduced the latest fan-favourite Star Wars character Kino Loy, and now we know a little bit more about his potential future. Kino Loy is a prisoner in charge of the operations on level 2 of the Narkina 5 prison. He was first introduced in...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragons: why did the Targaryens leave Valyria
Why did the Targaryens leave Valyria? Every Game of Thrones fan worth their salt knows how the Targaryens conquered Westeros and forged the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon the Conqueror and his sister wives used the power of their dragons Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes to either cow or batter the lords of the land into submission.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween may be over but this movie doll is pure nightmare fuel
Movie history is populated by the weird and the freaky – and nothing is scarier than a creepy doll. They don’t just crop up in horror movies or shows either – there’s an infamous episode of Sex and the City that features a whole bunch of them. One of the most famous examples is in the teen romance vampire movies Twilight – in which Edward and Bella’s daughter Renesmee turned out to be a unintentionally horrifying CGI creation, after actors refused to work with the even more unsettling mechanical doll they tried to introduce on-set.
thedigitalfix.com
First images of Ford & Mirren in 1923 Yellowstone spinoff look amazing
It’s a great day for everyone who loves Yellowstone, because the first images from the new prequel spinoff series 1923 have been revealed and they look amazing. Yellowstone is the hit Western-drama series which explores the Yellowstone Dutton ranch and the many people involved with it. Yellowstone season 5...
thedigitalfix.com
Aubrey Plaza joined the MCU for one simple reason, and we can relate
Aubrey Plaza might be best known for her time on the American comedy series Parks and Recreation, but she’s set to join the new Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Now, she’s revealed why. Ever since Parks and Rec ended back in 2015, its cast have become some...
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 just got a huge filming update
The upcoming MCU movie, Captain America 4, just got a pretty big and exciting update. After the most recent Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, the leading MCU characters Iron Man and Captain America both either retired from their superhero duties, or died. That’s left a big, red-and-blue shield shaped hole in the Avengers team.
thedigitalfix.com
Ash Ketchum from Pokémon has finally achieved his dream after 25 years
The single most iconic Pokémon trainer of all time has finally achieved his dream, and it only took him a quarter of a century. Ash Ketchum has been the main character in the Pokémon anime series for decades now, as the TV series has followed the character while he travels across various regions, trying to catch ’em all.
thedigitalfix.com
Studio Ghibli’s Star Wars short is now streaming on Disney Plus
Earlier in the week, the animation studio Studio Ghibli, famous for its animated movies, announced that it would be teaming up with Lucasfilm and Disney Plus to create some Star Wars content. There was no information as to what the collaboration would focus on or what format it might take, although the official social media account for Studio Ghibli shared a picture of a small model of The Mandalorian‘s Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) alongside the animation studio’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, teasing that it would involve the diminutive Jedi in some regard.
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Conroy’s 9/11 story proves why he was the greatest Batman
The sad news has just broken that reportedly, Batman actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. Tributes and anecdotes regarding the beloved voice actor are sure to come pouring in, and some are already being shared on social media. One is a video clip of Conroy telling a story that takes place in Manhattan, in the first few days after 9/11.
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movie has just got a huge update
Avatar: The Last Bender probably holds the record for the best TV series with the worst movie adaptation. That’s set to change with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movies, the first of which just got a major update. Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hugely popular kids...
Comments / 0