Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
4 big-name free agents the Dodgers must avoid at all costs
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of a much earlier exit in the 2022 MLB playoffs than expected and, as a result, fans might see the team take a bold approach this offseason. Los Angeles certainly has the means to do so with $111 million in projected luxury tax space.
Dodgers just made it sound like Cody Bellinger is returning for 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers already rejected Justin Turner’s team option for the 2023 season, putting themselves in danger of losing an integral part of their cultural fabric. Will they risk that again with one of their fallen stars?. Cody Bellinger is entering his third and final year of arbitration...
Dodgers Rumors: How real is the Trea Turner-Phillies buzz?
Trea Turner, after 1.5 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of the most coveted free agents on the open market at the moment, with countless teams likely interested in signing him for 2023 and beyond. The two-time All-Star told the media earlier in the offseason that everything’s on...
Yankees fans can dream on if they think James Click will replace Brian Cashman
On Friday, it was shockingly announced the Houston Astros fired both general manager James Click and assistant general manager Scott Powers. And in desperate fashion, New York Yankees fans rushed to social media to advocate for Click to replace Brian Cashman. Not happening. NEVER happening. Why do you waste your...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0